St. Kitts Tourism Authority and Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Collaborate for Cruise Stakeholder Workshop

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 12 2022 (SKTA): The St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) and Royal Caribbean Cruise Line have partnered to host a series of summer workshops for cruise stakeholders in preparation for the upcoming 2022-2023 cruise season.

The sessions will be held from Monday 29 August to Friday 2 September 2022 and will primarily focus on improving service quality, operating in a post-COVID era, and increasing destination appeal. Registration will be open from Monday 15 August to Friday 26 August 2022. ATV operators, catamaran operators, safari operators, St. Kitts Scenic Railway, and taxi operators are encouraged to register as the training is deemed mandatory. To register, please visit the St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s office located in the Pelican Mall to access registration forms.

“The return of summer training workshops for the cruise industry is critical; preparing stakeholders ahead of a new cruise season will enhance the overall cruise passenger experience and significantly give the destination a boost for potential bookings for the 2023-2024 cruise season,” said the CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Tommy “Ellison” Thompson.

“The implementation of these training sessions comes at an opportune time, as St. Kitts is disaffiliating from the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected our cruise industry considerably, therefore, making it imperative that we take necessary actions to reduce the timeframe of recovery. Through providing extensive training to our stakeholders, we are working towards elevating the standards of our industry and creating dialogue amongst participants to influence change and growth in our cruise industry,” said the Deputy CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Melnecia Marshall.

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority foresees a prosperous upcoming cruise season and encourages stakeholders to take advantage of the opportunity as the success of our cruise industry heavily relies on a solid and collective effort.