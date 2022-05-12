St. Kitts Nominated in Three Categories For Condé Nast Traveller 2022 Readers Choice Awards

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 12 May 2022) – As tourism and travel see an exponential increase and travellers are taking trips they may have postponed, St. Kitts continues to be top of mind. The destination is included in top travel publication awards and must-visit lists. Most recently, St. Kitts has been included on the ballot for the 2022 Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards, with four nominations across three categories:

Countries: St. Kitts and Nevis

Islands: St. Kitts

Hotels & Resorts: Park Hyatt St. Kitts and Bellemont Farm on Kittitian Hill

“We are honoured that the destination continues to be recognized through nominations for distinguished travel awards, specifically those chosen by readers and visitors to St. Kitts,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “These opportunities allow our U.S. visitors to share their positive experience on the island with potential travellers. Our hotel partners in collaboration with our various stakeholders, continue to provide visitors with a stay-over experience that sets the destination apart. Whether travellers are seeking adventure, world-class diving, relaxation, exceptional culinary and cultural experiences, or a romantic getaway, St. Kitts has something for everyone.”

Voting is open now through June 30; winners will be announced on October 4. U.S. citizens over 18 can share their love for the destination by casting their vote here for St. Kitts, Park Hyatt St. Kitts and Bellemont Farm in the respective categories. Every time voters submit a completed rating on the site, they will be entered for a chance to win a sailing for two from Stockholm to Bergen with Viking Cruises. Additional votes will result in more entries and chances to win the contest.