St. Kitts & Nevis to Go to the Polls on Friday, August 5, 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 17, 2022 (SKNIS): General Elections in St. Kitts and Nevis will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, with Nomination Day being Tuesday, 26th July.

The long-anticipated election date was announced by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris at his People’s Labour Party Rally on July 17 in Tabernacle Village where Dr. Harris hails from.

Prime Minister Harris said that he had informed Governor-General H.E. Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton last week of the recent developments with respect to the Constitutional prerogative of holding a General Elections 90 days after the dissolution of Parliament.

The Elections will be contested by the People’s Labour Party (PLP) led by Prime Minister Harris, the People’s Action Movement (PAM) led by the Hon. Shawn Richards, the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) led by Dr. Terrance Drew, the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) led by the Hon. Mark Brantley, and the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), led by Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge.