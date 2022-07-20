St. Kitts & Nevis Restaurant Week Is Here

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 15, 2022 (SKTA) — St. Kitts kicked off ‘Restaurant Week” with its annual ‘Tasting Showcase”. The event held at the St. Kitts Eco Park on Sunday 10 July, afforded the patrons opportunities to savour local cuisine while basking in the natural beauty of the destination. The Tasting showcase highlighted dishes prepared by local chefs which were undoubtedly culturally oriented complemented by entertainment that underscored the destination’s rich heritage. The event comes on the heel of a successful Mango Festival recently held in Nevis. The Tasting Showcase’s success is a testament to locals’ excitement to dine out and support the event. Restaurant Week is scheduled for 10 to 24 July 2022. The theme ingredient chosen for this year’s event is our very own, sweet potato.

The two-week-long event offers both locals and visitors the opportunity to dine at numerous restaurants, including those on our sister island, Nevis. The St. Kitts & Nevis Restaurant Week committee would like to extend a cordial invitation to the general public to support the Restaurant Week experiences as it is a time to celebrate culture and cuisine. These activities include:

Nevis Tasting Showcase – Saturday 16 July 2022

St. Christopher Children’s Home Fundraiser – Saturday 23 July 2022

Celebrate at the Park – Sunday 24 July 2022

Over fifty (50) restaurants on St. Kitts & Nevis are participating in Restaurant Week and will offer lunch and dinner specials as well as 3-course dinner menu options for affordable prices. Also, remember to to look out for the participating restaurant artwork on your favorite restaurants’ social media platforms and at their establishments.