St. Kitts Nevis Red Cross Participates in IFRC General Assembly and Council of Delegates Meetings

Geneva, Switzerland, June 19, 2022: St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross is participating in the 23rd session of the General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies at the Palexpo International Exhibition and Conference Center in Geneva, Switzerland.

SKNRC President, Maurice Benjamin, SKNRC Director-General, Hester Rawlins, and Youth delegate, De-Jon Liburd make up a three-member delegation. The IFRC is comprised of 192 countries referred to as National Societies divided into four regions – Africa, Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some National Societies have opted to attend virtually.

The General Assembly will elect a new Governing Board (President, four Vice-Presidents and 20 National Societies) which will start its term at the close of the 23rd General Assembly. National Society youth delegates will be called on to elect one member to fill a vacancy on the Youth Commission for the Africa Region.

The Council of Delegates will provide a platform for achieving the ambition of a Movement fit for a purpose, by fostering the development of Movement positions, policies, strategies, and practices on humanitarian issues.