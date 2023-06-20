St. Kitts & Nevis Creates History To Qualify For Gold Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (SKNFA) – The final match of the 2023 Gold Cup Prelims on Tuesday needed apenalty shootout to settle things, with Saint Kitts and Nevis coming out on top over FrenchGuiana 4-2 in spot kicks after the two sides drew 1-1 in regulation.

The Sugar Boyz very nearly took the lead in the 26th minute when Romaine Sawyers sent acrossa low ball to Jacob Hazel on the corner of the six-yard box, but French Guiana DF GregoryLescot was there to block the attempt.

Saint Kitts and Nevis kept control of the match, and the breakthrough came in the 41st minute; itwas Tiquanny Williams who wrestled around the defense to receive a pass from Hazel and blastthe ball home to give the Sugar Boyz a deserved 1-0 lead heading into the break.

However, Les Yana Dokos did not fold. Following a handball in the box, Arnold Abelinti tiedthe game in the 53rd minute with a perfectly placed penalty into the bottom corner. It wasAbelinti’s third goal of the Prelims.

Both sides would push for a winner, but neither could find one, sending the match to a penaltyshootout with a berth in the group stage on the line.

Just as in the first preliminary round a few days ago, the Sugar Boyz executed their kicks andGK Julani Archibald came up with a huge save. Late substitute Mervin Lewis sealed the dealwith a thunderbolt into the top left corner in the fourth frame, sending Saint Kitts and Nevis sideinto celebration.

This marks the first-ever appearance in the Gold Cup group stage for Saint Kitts and Nevis. Theywill be placed in Group A with the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica.

