St. Kitts & Nevis at Leeward Islands Calypso Competition

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 11, 2023 (ZIZ Newsr00m): The islands of St. Kitts and Nevis are being represented individually at the annual Leeward Islands Calypso Competition this weekend in Anguilla.

Reigning Senior Calypso Monarch, Miss Independent and newly crowned Culturama Kaiso Monarch Hollywood left the islands on Thursday in preparation for Saturday’s competition at the Lansome Bowl.

Other competitors include Antigua and Barbuda’s Young Destroyer, Montserrat’s De Voice, and Anguilla’s Roxxie.

