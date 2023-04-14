St. Kitts Music Festival Announces Final Wave Of Artistes

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 13, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The final wave of artistes for the June 2023 St. Kitts Music Festival has been released.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Thursday at the St.Kitts Marriott Resort.

The performers are: AkaiiUSweet; Kollision Band Teflon; Small Axe Band; Stadics; Erica Edwards; Anthony B; Romain Virgo; Teejay; Nicha B; 313 Family; Mr. Bagnall; Kes The Band; Nailah Blackman; Preedy; Gramps Morgan; Nu Vybz Band; Ricardo Drue; Dexta Daps; and Burna Boy.

Concerts are scheduled to begin 7 o’clock nightly and tickets cost XCD$ 135xcd or USD$ 50.

Tickets are available at stkittsmusicfestival.com.

According to the organizers, surrounding the 25th anniversary of the festival will be a week of fringe events from June 17 – 25th. More details will be announced later.

Organizers also said that this year the Music Festival would be a cannabis friendly event.

Minister of Tourism, The Hon. Marsha Henderson said that discussions with the Attorney General and security forces are ongoing.

This will be a pilot project for the government’s introduction into cannabis tourism.

-30-