St. Kitts’ Minister of Agriculture Meets With Caricom Secretary General

(Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 4, 2022): On Thursday 3rd November 2022, Dr. Carla N. Barnett, Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) paid a courtesy call on the Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives, St. Kitts.

Dr. Barnett who was presently in the Federation on official duties, used the opportunity to engage in discussions on topics such as food and nutrition security, youth in agriculture and the development of the agricultural sector.

Following the meeting, Dr. Barnett, who became the eighth Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community on 15 August 2021, shared an update via social media stating, “Great conversation today with St. Kitts and Nevis Agriculture Minister Hon. Samal Duggins as our Community works towards the goal of a “25% by 2025 reduction in the regional food bill.”

Minister Duggins shared the same positive sentiments and expressed that the meeting is evidence that the government is, “eager to chart a way forward to ensure that our Federation is meeting its local and regional goals and obligations.”

He also placed emphasis on the importance of having access to quality, nutritious food by noting that it is “fundamental to human existence.”