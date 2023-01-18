St. Kitts Farmers’ Cooperative Society Awards Four Dedicated Farmers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 16, 2023 (MOA Media & Communication Unit) — The St. Kitts Farmers’ Cooperative Society Ltd recognized four long-standing farmers for their overall contribution to the development of the agricultural sector during a special Awards Luncheon at Jam Rock, Restaurant in Frigate Bay on Sunday, 15th January 2023.

Luther Clarke, Arabella Nisbett, Paulette Peets and Ernest Wigley were all honoured during the awards ceremony, which forms part of the St. Kitts Farmers’ Cooperative Society’s 20th Anniversary celebrations this week.

The group was officially established on Friday, 24th January 2003.

Special guest, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew congratulated the awardees as well as the St. Kitts Farmers’ Cooperative on achieving 20 years of successful food production in the federation. Prime Minister Drew then used the opportunity to reiterate his government’s commitment to support farmers and transform the sector.

“Our St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration is devoted to modernizing and bringing the Agriculture Sector into the twenty-first century. This objective is a vital component of our effort to reimagine our growth to create a sustainable island state. I dare say that we cannot have a sustainable island state if we cannot feed ourselves and we cannot feed ourselves if our agricultural sector is not strong and our agricultural sector cannot be strong unless our farmers are supported. Therefore, we intend to reposition the Agriculture Sector so that it can contribute more to economic growth, jobs, food and nutrition security, and the overall sustainability of our country”, the Honourable Prime Minister expressed.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives, Honourable Samal Duggins also delivered brief remarks and shared words of encouragement to the food producers. He then congratulated the St. Kitts Farmers’ Cooperative Society on its anniversary celebrations and wished the group much success.

The St. Kitts Farmer’s Cooperative Society will continue its 20th Anniversary celebrations with a Farmacy Food Fair on Thursday 19th, January. The fair runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Agro Strip.