St Kitts and Nevis Women Beat Guatemala

GUATEMALA, April 10, 2022 — The Guatemalan Women’s National Team lost 2 goals to 1 against St Kitts and Nevis on the penultimate day of the Concacaf W Championship Qualifier in a match that was played at the Estadio Pensativo, in Antigua, Guatemala.

Lyanla Bailey through the penalty kick, at minute 20, and Jahzara Claxton, at 71, scored the goals for the Caribbean team, while the Bicolor discounted Celsa Cruz at minute 48.

It is the first loss suffered by Guatemala in the qualifier. They remain in first place in Group B with 6 points, after defeating the US Virgin Islands and Curaçao. But, San Cristóbal also made six points and will arrive with options to qualify for the next round.

Besides, Costa Rica, he can assume leadership of the bloc tomorrow when he visits Curaçao. The Ticas have 6 units and can reach 9. Only the first place in the group advances to the Concacaf W Championship, which will be held in Mexico, and distributes the tickets to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023 already the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On the last day, next Tuesday, Guatemala will face Costa Rica, at the National Stadium in San José, and Saint Kitts and Nevis will host the British Virgin Islands.