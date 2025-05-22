St Kitts and Nevis trains fisherfolk in Caribbean King Crab farming 

Department of Marine Resources of St. Kitts and Nevis hosted a week-long training programme focusing on farming the native Caribbean King Crab. The training programme will be hosted in collaboration with Caribbean Aquatic Restoration Effort St. Kitts and Nevis (C.A.R.E.SKN)

The aim of the training initiative is to protect the coral reef ecosystems of St Kitts and Nevis. At the same time, the administration wants to make sure that the local fishers can earn a comfortable living through innovative measures.

The training programme concluded successfully on Friday and helped many farmers gain valuable insights about Crab Farming. The authorities have shared that for the initiative, they are not importing any species as the King Crabs are available in the Caribbean.

The aim of the crab farming initiative is to get the crab population to a certain number and then reintroducing them to the reefs. The experts have said that crab farming is an easy and innovative way to support the restoration of coral reefs.

Crab farming is also economically gainful for the fishermen who are looking for a method to make a living with the help of crab farming. Before the training programme, CARESKN Co-Directors Valerie Gregoire and Rudell Williams had organised a strategic meeting which discussed the importance of training local fishers in Crab Farming.

The fisher folk of the country will have an alternative to fish once they are working with the Caribbean King Crabs. At the same time, experts believe that the Caribbean King Crabs can help in coral reef protection by feeding on harmful algae.

The crabs are serving as natural reef cleaners which makes them crucial for sustainable and ecological resources for protecting the ocean biodiversity. The Caribbean King Crabs have not been used in the sea food industry as a permanent option.

Crab farming can also offer tourism stakeholders and restaurant owners to offer King Crabs as a new item on their menu and make it a unique, locally sourced offering.

The Marine experts of the country are happy with this development and have extended their support to the training programme.