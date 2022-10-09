St. Kitts and Nevis Stands With the OAS in Its Stance Against Inequality and Discrimination

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 06, 2022 (SKNIS) – Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas addressed the 52nd Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Thursday, October 06, 2022, under the theme ‘Together against Inequality and Discrimination.’

Minister Douglas told his OAS colleagues that the theme chosen for the 52nd General Assembly is timely and fitting, particularly at a time when the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has been taking active steps to address the issues of inequality and discrimination in its short time in office.

“My delegation deems most relevant the theme of the 52nd General Assembly, ‘Together Against Inequality and Discrimination’ since we continue to confront the longstanding realities of inequality and discrimination, scourges exacerbated across our Hemisphere in states already burdened by the devastating challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas.

The honourable minister added, “For its part, the newly elected Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has already begun taking critical steps to reduce inequality and discrimination in many areas of our society. As a historical first for St. Kitts and Nevis, we have witnessed a level of female representation at the 30 percentile level by women in the Federal Cabinet, ensuring that views of our sisters, mothers, wives, and daughters are more passionately registered at the decision-making table while advancing gender equality at the highest level of public office.”

Other examples of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ thrust towards creating a more inclusive society include the designation of the Federation’s first female Permanent Representative to the United Nations in the person of Her Excellency Ms. Nerys Chiverton and the first female Governor General’s Deputy in Her Excellency of Marcella A. Liburd Esq, JP.

Additionally, Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas stated that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is of the firm view that education is one of society’s greatest equalizers, and as such, has already put a number of measures in place to improve access to education.

“St Kitts and Nevis has also taken the decision to provide free tertiary education at our local college, providing access to higher education to all nationals regardless of their socio-economic status. We hope to be able to count on the OAS in our quest to advance multilingualism in my country and in the region, to open doors to greater opportunities in tourism, trade, diplomacy, employment, and academic pursuits. We will count on the OAS in this regard,” the minister said.

The Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas is accompanied at the October 5-7 General Assembly by Counsellor and Alternate Representative of the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the OAS, Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson.