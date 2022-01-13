St. Kitts And Nevis Scores Well On A Number Of Economic Performance Scorecards, Says Prime Minister Harris

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 13, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said he is proud of St. Kitts and Nevis’ stellar performance on a number of economic scorecards—from the prudent fiscal management of the country’s resources to the strengthening of the platinum-branded Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.

This was highlighted on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, when Prime Minister Harris addressed the Virtual Protocolary Meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS).

“St. Kitts and Nevis has performed well on a number of economic performance scorecards that we monitor closely. The World Bank data for 2019 for example shows that, setting aside the United States of America and Canada which are not in our peer group, St. Kitts and Nevis ranked third among the remaining 32 OAS sovereign states in per capita GDP. Only the Bahamas and Panama were higher,” said Prime Minister Harris, who is also the Federal Minister of Finance.

The honourable Prime Minister said his Team Unity-led administration has demonstrated a capacity for living within its means by reeling in the country’s debt load from 186 percent of GDP in 2010 to 40.6 percent in 2020.

Dr. Harris said, “We made a commitment to live within our means, and in 2015 when my Government took office for the first time, we made a deep commitment to escape the low-income levels in which our people had been trapped by announcing a strong commitment to the pursuit of democracy for all our citizens and residents.”

Moreover, data from several CBI indexes conducted by reputable, independent agencies indicate that the Federation’s economic citizenship programme remains one of the most preferred programmes in the world, and in 2021 St. Kitts and Nevis received the number one global ranking for its Citizenship by Investment programme.

“We are pleased with the historic record number of Member States within the hemisphere and beyond that have provided visa-free agreements with St. Kitts and Nevis. As it stands now, St. Kitts and Nevis, our citizens can now experience hassle free travel to over 161 countries world-wide, including major business hubs in Asia, in Europe, in Africa, and others with which we have bilateral relationships. This is an important indicator of our partnership, our involvement and of the respect which the international community holds for St. Kitts and Nevis,” the Prime Minister added.

Wednesday’s virtual event was attended by Chair of the Permanent Council and Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Dr. Everson Hull; Secretary General, H.E. Louis Almagro Lemes; Assistant Secretary General, H.E. Nestor Mendez, and Foreign Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley.