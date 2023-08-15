St. Kitts And Nevis Request to Host a Us Embassy

Basseterre. St. Kitts, August 16, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The St. Kitts and Nevis Government has approved the hosting of a United States of America embassy in the Federation.

This was revealed by Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Marcus Natta during the most recent Post-Cabinet Briefing.

Cabinet Secretary, Dr Marcus Natta

He stated, “During the U.S-Caribbean Leaders Meeting in The Bahamas in June 2023, United States Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has begun the process to establish two new embassies and an additional diplomatic support presence in the Eastern Caribbean. In this regard, the Cabinet has taken the decision to have St. Kitts and Nevis host a US Embassy to strengthen the relationship and partnership with the United States of America.”

He stated that the Government will continue to regularly meet with and engage US officials on this subject while they await the decision of the US government.