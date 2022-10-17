St. Kitts and Nevis Represented at 23rd Annual US-Africa Trade and Investment Conference

·1 min read
Home
Local News
St. Kitts and Nevis Represented at 23rd Annual US-Africa Trade and Investment Conference
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation
The St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA) is currently participating in the 23rd Annual US-Africa Trade & Investment Conference (AfrICANDO) 2022 in Miami Florida from October 10-13 2022, which brings together business leaders, investment promotion authorities, and other government officials to showcase trade and investment opportunities.