Ministry of Health Media Release June 14, 2021 Issued By: Office of the Chief Medical Officer This evening, Monday June 14, 2021, I wish to update you on the present COVID-19 situation. Over this past weekend we have recorded twenty-two (22) additional cases. These new cases are nationals. The individuals are in isolation and are […]

By Monique Washington Almost three months after the last COVID-19 case on Nevis the island has recorded one new case. There are now 15 cases of COVID in Nevis, 14 recovered and 1 active. The Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley announced Tuesday that one new case with no history […]