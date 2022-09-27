St. Kitts and Nevis Receives Independence Congratulations From the Republic of Namibia

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 27, 2022 (SKNIS) – The Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis continue to receive words of congratulations on the country’s 39th anniversary of Independence.

President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob stated, “It is my distinct honour, on behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Namibia and, indeed, on my own behalf, to extend to Your Excellency and, through you, to the Government and the people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, greetings and congratulations on the occasion of your 39th Independence anniversary.”

In a letter to Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, President Geingob added, “As you celebrate your National Day, I wish to reaffirm Namibia’s commitment to our cordial relations in pursuing South-South Cooperation between our two countries, for the betterment of our peoples.