St Kitts And Nevis Receives 21,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines This Week

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 17, 2022 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis received additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, as it forges ahead with the highly successful Roll Up 2 Roll Out vaccination campaign which began in February 2021.

On Wednesday’s edition of the COVID-19 Briefing by the National Emergency Operations Centre, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, said that this week, the Federation received 18,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. This marked the third and final tranche of a donation from the United States Government. The total donation from the U.S. was for 35,100 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Laws added that a shipment of 3,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is expected today, Thursday, February 17, 2022. These vaccines were secured through the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health reveal that as of Tuesday, February 15, 2022, a total of 57,291 total doses of a COVID-19 were administered. Of that number 43,577 were administered in St. Kitts, while 13,714 doses were administered in Nevis. In real numbers, this means that 26,229 persons or 55.6 percent of the population are fully vaccinated.

Health authorities are working to meet the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Target Aim to achieve 70 percent coverage with COVID-19 vaccines in all countries as a global imperative by June 2022.