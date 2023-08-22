St. Kitts and Nevis Ready to Host CPL

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 22, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom):The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is back in St. Kitts and Nevis with matches set to get underway on Wednesday (August 22, 2023).

During a press conference at the St. Kitts Marriot Resort on Tuesday, Minister of Sport, Hon. Samal Duggins said he was happy that the tournament is back on island.

From left; Captain of SKN Patriots Evin Lewis, (center) Minister of Sport, Hon. Samal Duggins and CEO of the CPL, Pete Russell.

“It’s always a pleasure having CPL and activities such as these on our shores. Sports tourism represents important aspect in terms of our move forward as a country. And the CPL is indeed one of the more exciting areas of sports tourism that we enjoy here.”

CEO of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Pete Russell echoed similar sentiments noting the benefits of the partnership forged between the Ministry of Sport and the CPL.

CEO of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Pete Russell

“We are looking forward to four great days here. It’s always fantastic to come back to the Federation only because St. Kitts and Nevis have always been such huge supporters of CPL from day one. The minister and I have really only been working together for a year, but I think already we’re seeing the fruits of that relationship and as he rightly points out, you know, I think there’s a lot more to come from the partnership over the coming months and years.”

As for the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Captain Evin Lewis stated that the team is ready and eager to hit the pitch.

Captain of the SKN Patriots, Evin Lewis

“Everything has been going good thus far. The guys are gelling good. And we are looking forward to the tournament on this leg here, so we just have to be patient and hopefully that we don’t get any disruption, like any rain or anything like that, we could play some good cricket. We are eagerly waiting to, to get out there and show what we are made of. We have a good bunch of guys, so we’re just looking forward to the opportunity and enjoy every moment of it.”

Following his remarks, Minister Duggins was presented with tickets to be distributed to schools in both St. Kitts and Nevis.

From left; Captain of SKN Patriots Evin Lewis, (center) Minister of Sport, Hon. Samal Duggins and CEO of the CPL, Pete Russell presenting tickets.

The CPL matches will be held at the Warner Park Cricket stadium and will host St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs on Wednesday at 7 pm, the Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors on Thursday at 7 pm, the Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders on Saturday at 10 am and Patriots vs Barbados Royals at 7 pm and finally on Sunday the Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at 10 am and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 7 pm.