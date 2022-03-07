St. Kitts and Nevis Proudly Welcomes Comprehensive Disaster Management Audit

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 04, 2022 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis proudly welcomed the commencement of the Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Audit of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) that will enhance the Federation’s readiness to reduce the risks and loss associated with disasters.

“We are indeed delighted to bring the process of our Comprehensive Disaster Management Audit that will be driven by the valuable contributions of your subject matter expertise and experience,” said NEMA’s National Disaster Coordinator, Abdias Samuel, during the National Stakeholder Consultation held at the St. Kitts Marriott Ballroom on Friday, March 04, 2022.

“This exciting and critical exercise will highlight the strengths and weaknesses of St. Kitts and Nevis disaster management framework using disaster management cycles of preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation as the catalytic foundation to drive the outcomes. Most importantly, this will be driven by you and all of the society in St. Kitts and Nevis,” he added.

Mr. Samuel stated that the Disaster Management Offices of St. Kitts and Nevis are working together for the betterment of all.

“The all-inclusive approach is visible within the agenda as we have integrated our colleagues from Nevis to participate in leading roles in our efforts to build national resilience to protect the lives and livelihoods of our citizens and residents,” he said. “I am sure that many of us have seen the importance of having an all-of-society approach to managing a crisis as a small island state.”

He publicly thanked the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) “for committing resources and expertise towards building” the Federation’s “disaster management capabilities against all threats that we are susceptible to in St. Kitts and Nevis.”