St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Congratulates Taiwan on Its 111th National Day

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 11, 2022 (SKNIS) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on the observation of its 111th National Day on October 10.

“I want to congratulate you on the 111th National Day celebration and to convey to your President and to your people our warmest congratulations. We do wish you much more success,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who was at the time speaking at the end of a well-attended health walk on Saturday, October 08, held as part of the local activities to commemorate Taiwan’s National Day.

The tenth of October or, as it is more commonly known “double ten”, is a holiday in Taiwan commemorating the start of the 1911 Wuchang Uprising in China, which marked the end of the Qing Dynasty, leading to the founding of the Republic of China on January 01, 1912.

The Republic of China (Taiwan) was the first country to establish diplomatic relations with the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in 1983. Thirty-nine (39) years later, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said that the relationship has not only stood the test of time but has gotten even stronger.

“Irrespective of the political administration…, this relationship continues to be strong and it shows that it is just beyond any political party. But really, the relationship is a close and tight connection between the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Drew added.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew is scheduled to lead a delegation from St. Kitts and Nevis for his first State Visit to the Republic of China (Taiwan) in November of this year.