St. Kitts and Nevis Observes World Consumer Rights Day With Week-Long Activities

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 12, 2023 (SKNIS): The Department of Consumer Affairs and by extension the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis will celebrate World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) 2023 with a week of activities from March 12-17.

In his (March 12) address to declare the Week of Activities open, Senior Minister and Minister responsible for Consumer Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas appealed to the general public to partner with the ministry in “bringing about much-needed improvements in how we do business in St Kitts and Nevis.”

The Week opens on Sunday, March 12 with a Praise and Worship Service at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. On Monday, March 13, the general public is invited to tune in to Freedom FM from 10:00 – 10:30 am; ZIZ from 10:15 – 10:45 am and WINN FM from 11:00 – 12:00 pm for a Radio Programme.

Various primary schools will come alive on Tuesday, March 14 for the Launch of the “Consumer Education for Kids” Programme. The launch will first take place at St. Paul’s Primary School at 9:00 a.m. followed by the Saddlers Primary School at 10:30 a.m. and then at 1:30 p.m. at the Dr. William Connor Primary School.

The CUNA Conference Centre is the place to be on Wednesday, March 15, World Consumer Rights Day, as the general public goes out to support the nation’s children at the Charleton Edwards Memorial (Consumer Affairs Department) Primary School Quiz Finals, while Thursday, March 16 is set aside for a Business Appreciation Pop-up where several persons and or business entities will be presented with Certificates of Appreciation.

The Week of Activities climaxes on Friday, March 17 with a Team Building Event for Staff of the Consumer Affairs Department.

WCRD was introduced in 1983 by Consumer International, the global voice for consumer protection. It is used to highlight areas where consumer protection is lacking and to initiate discussions that could bring about new and revised legislation to better protect consumers.