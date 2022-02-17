St. Kitts And Nevis Nears The End Of The Fourth Wave Of COVID-19 Infections, Says Dr. Laws

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 17, 2022 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, via the National COVID-19 Task Force, has managed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic expertly, thanks to its ‘all-of-society’ approach and policy implementation based on scientific facts and advice.

During the February 16, 2022 NEOC press briefing, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Hazel Laws provided an update on the current fourth wave of infections within the Federation.

“During this current wave we have added two thousand six hundred and eighty-six (2,686) newly diagnosed cases within the past two months. We are currently monitoring sixty-eight (68) active cases at this point in time and during this particular month we have had twelve (12) COVID-19 related deaths. We want to extend our sympathy to the families of those who have died recently as a result of COVID-19. These twelve (12) individuals when you look at the data, eleven out of the twelve were unvaccinated, so ninety-two (92) percent of the recent cases were unvaccinated. In terms of age range, ninety-two (92) percent or eleven (11) out of the twelve (12) were older adults, that is they were over sixty years old,” said Dr. Laws.

The fourth wave of COVID-19 infections peaked during the latter part of December 2021 and the beginning of January 2022. Although this current wave of COVID-19 infections would have caused an increase in active cases and deaths, the Chief Medical Officer said all signs are pointing to the wave subsiding sooner rather than later.

“Over this past week, twenty (20) persons were added to our COVID-19 tally as being newly diagnosed, compared to forty-two in the preceding week. In terms of the number of persons recovered, we have had twelve (12) this past week compared to two hundred and eight (208) the preceding week. And so, ladies and gentlemen, we are almost at the end of this fourth wave or fourth outbreak of COVID-19 infections. Our numbers, meaning the newly diagnosed cases, are trending downwards, the numbers are declining and we continue to see our cases recovering,” Dr. Laws added.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has received global and regional commendation for its management of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with its emphasis on ensuring both lives and livelihoods are protected.

As economic and social activities resume, persons are still being encouraged to adhere to all the non-pharmaceutical measures to ensure their continued safety.