St. Kitts And Nevis Minister Of Education Elucidates The Federation’s Policy Orientations On Early Childhood Education At UNESCO World Conference

Bird Rock, Basseterre, November 15, 2022 (SCASPA) — The St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) wishes to announce the appointment of its first female Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Ms. Adeola Moore, effective Monday 14th November 2022.

Ms. Moore’s historic appointment is set to bolster the Authority’s operations as she brings with her a decade of experience in the financial and managerial markets. She also joins a lineup of women in becoming the first female CEO for high-ranking institutions in the wider Caribbean.

Ms. Moore began her journey in the world of work at the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank as a teller clerk and was later transitioned to a Loans Division Clerk.

She later worked in the United States as a contracted Evaluator for A.G. Edwards Investments, an American financial service holding company now known as Wells Fargo Advisors. She later gained additional experience through employment at Citi Group – an American multinational investment bank and financial services corporation – where she served as a Funding Operations Specialist.

In 2007, Ms. Moore began working as a Senior Tax Inspector at the St. Kitts and Nevis Inland Revenue Department (SKNIRD). Seven years later, she was promoted to the position of Audit Supervisor with responsibility for the Large & Medium Tax Payer Division Unit. In 2018, she was appointed as an Assistant Comptroller. The following year (2019), she was again promoted to the position of Manager of the International Taxation Unit until October 2022.

Ms. Moore holds a Master’s Degree in Entrepreneurial Studies (2005) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Management Information Systems (2003), both obtained from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri USA.

Ms. Moore is also a Certified Fraud Examiner and a member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.