St Kitts and Nevis Lifts Entry Protocols for Passengers Effective August 15

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 16, 2022 (SKTA) — The Caribbean island of Nevis has announced it has lifted all entry requirements to the destination effective August 15. Updates to the existing protocols were put in place following the appointment of Dr. Terrance Drew as the new Prime Minister for St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We’re excited to be taking this crucial step to fully open Nevis’ borders to the world,” said Devon Liburd, CEO of Nevis Tourism Authority. “Lifting these protocols will allow us to further share our rich culture and offerings to visitors coming to the island.”

With the new laws in place, all covid protocols for inbound passengers, whether national or non-national, have been removed completely, meaning visitors from all over the world won’t need to present a negative COVID-19 test for entry, proof of vaccination, or quarantine upon arrival. All inbound passengers are required to complete and submit an online customs and immigration ED card for ease of transit through St. Kitts and Nevis border management agency. Travellers will not receive approval for entry in response to the completion of the form as this is no longer required.

Following his official appointment, the destination’s Prime Minister announced his cabinet would remove laws and protocols established during the pandemic in order to open up the country to tourists and visitors from around the world. Protocols were first set in place in 2020 to ensure the safety of locals and visitors.

The Nevis Tourism Authority and the government will continue working together to promote the destination and showcase its rich heritage and culture across different events throughout the year while ensuring the safety of locals and travellers.

To access the customs and immigration form, travellers can visit: knatravelform.kn

For more information about Nevis, please visit: nevisisland.com