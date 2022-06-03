St. Kitts and Nevis Launches National Gender Equality Policy and Action Plan 2022-2027

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 03, 2022 (SKNIS): The National Gender Equality Policy and Action Plan 2022-2027 of St. Kitts and Nevis was fully operationalized following an official launch at a brief but significant ceremony at the Credit Union Conference Center (CUNA) on Wednesday, June 01, 2022.

“This historic launch of the policy is testament to the government’s commitment, along with the involvement of its people, who are working towards achieving what is described as gender equality,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Gender Affairs, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton. “The National Gender Equality Policy is an institutional framework that will assist the government in facilitating gender equality and empowerment and improve compliance with reporting requirements on various human rights instruments.”

Minister Hamilton noted that for gender equality to be realized all stakeholders must be actively engaged.

“To achieve gender equality though, we need to mobilize not just parliaments but populations, we need not only to mobilize civil society but all of society,” he said “In accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #5 Gender Equality, the government, along with the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, can stand proud among the larger nations of this world knowing that the National Gender Equality Policy and Action Plan, our plan, is among the extensive list of important national documents that, if implemented properly, will benefit many generations to come.”

Deputy Prime Minister Hamilton added that women must be a priority when it comes to gender equality.

“When investing in community resilience, we must invest in women. Of course, it is a smart strategy and it doesn’t happen without vigilance and targeted strategies to ensure that women are direct beneficiaries of this approach,” said the Minister of Gender Affairs. “It is the aim of the policy that no gender will be unfairly treated. Instead, fairness of treatment will be meted out to women and men according to their respective needs and the availability of resources. This, of course, may include equal treatment or treatment that is different.”

The Deputy Prime Minister extended profound gratitude to UNESCO for its contribution and assistance with the National Gender Equality Policy and Action Plan 2022-2027. He also congratulated the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for providing financial assistance and the “materializing of the plan, as well as stakeholders for giving of their time and participation.

The National Gender Equality Policy and Action Plan 2022-2027 guides the day-to-day operations of the Department of Gender Affairs as it works to empower men, women, boys and girls to achieve their full potential and fully participate in all areas of development in society. It also outlines the roles and responsibilities of civil society in promoting and maintaining gender equality.