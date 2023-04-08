St. Kitts And Nevis Joins Advisory Group On Haiti

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 7, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release) The government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through its Permanent Representative to the United Nations, H.E. Nerys Dockery, has joined the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti.

This group is charged with following closely and providing advice on the long-term development strategy of Haiti to promote socioeconomic recovery, reconstruction and stability, with particular attention to the need to ensure sustainability in international support for the country.

The government’s request for membership was endorsed by the Permanent Representative of Haiti and supported by the Permanent Representative of Canada, Chair of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group, who raised it during the plenary session of the United Nation’s Economic and Social Council on Wednesday.

Ambassador Dockery was quoted as saying “St. Kitts and Nevis being represented on this Advisory Group, which is the main committee mobilizing international action on the Haiti crisis, provides an opportunity to be in the room where critical decisions are being taken and to strengthen the Group’s efforts to address the humanitarian needs of the population, restore security and political stability and devise a people-centered development pathway to reconstruction and good governance,”.

She said St. Kitts and Nevis will work to help shape the parameters of international support in ways that put the interest of the people of Haiti first.

The Ad Hoc Advisory Group is composed of the 21 Permanent Representatives to the United Nations from countries including Argentina, the Bahamas, France, Haiti, Kenya, Mexico, the United States of America and Uruguay.

