St. Kitts and Nevis’ Honorary Consulate in Nigeria Sends Congratulatory Message to Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 10, 2022 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis’ Honorary Consul in Abuja, Nigeria, Tessy Ekpunobi Esq, has extended congratulations to the newly elected Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.

In a congratulatory message, the Honorary Consul said:

“Congratulations on your success at the just concluded August 5th general elections as the New Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as the other elected members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP).

“It is my sincere hope that the Federal Republic of Nigeria will record the same electoral success (come February 2023) that your party (SKNLP) has witnessed at this time for the mutual collaboration of our two countries.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with your new government in advancing the interests of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”