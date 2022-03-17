St. Kitts and Nevis Has a Rich and Storied History on the Advancement of Women and Gender Equality

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 16, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Fresh on the heels of the observation of International Women’s Day 2022, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has said that the twin-island Federation has a rich and storied history on the advancement of women, women’s rights and gender equality.

The Prime Minister’s comments were made on the Tuesday, March 15 edition of Leadership Matters, which focused on the topic “Empowering Women as we Power Up our Future”.

“Consistent with so many other positive international developmental indicators, St. Kitts and Nevis has been, and continues to be, a leader in this regard. We have some of the highest per capita numbers of women in government and politics, justice, legal and medical professions, professional sports, business, industry and entrepreneurship, journalism, education, and entertainment and culture. The roles played and the contributions made by women in our St. Kitts and Nevis is irremovable from our place as the best managed small island state anywhere in the world, and one of the best places to live on this planet,” Prime Minister Harris said.

Dr. Harris used his appearance on the popular programme to highlight a number of women who have and are currently making outstanding contributions to the advancement of St. Kitts and Nevis.

These include Financial Secretary, Mrs. Hilary Hazel; Minister of Health et al. and Member of Parliament for Constituency 3, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett; Ms. Edris Lewis, designer of the National Flag; the Honourable Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister in the Nevis Island Administration, and Senator and Minister of Labour, the Honourable Wendy Phipps.

Prime Minister Harris added, “Having only gained political independence in 1983, we are a relatively new nation. However, St. Kitts and Nevis set a very high standard from the onset, with regard to the advancement of women, with the election of Dame Constance Viola Mitcham to our National Parliament way back in 1984. She was the first woman elected to our National Assembly. It has been common practice in St. Kitts and Nevis to have women, not just involved, but leading at the highest levels in all areas of our national development.”

The honourable Prime Minister then reminded listeners and viewers of the programme that the majority of households in St. Kitts and Nevis are managed by women.

Dr. Harris said, “In our current economic model, home ownership is one of the greatest empowerment for anyone. This reality of a majority of our women folk owning homes is testament to our administration ‘empowering women as we power up our future’.”