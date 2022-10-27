St. Kitts and Nevis Government Pledges to Root Out Public Sector Corruption

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 26, 2022 (SKNIS) – The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew-led administration remains steadfast in its pledge to eliminate corruption from the Public Sector with the implementation of its Anti-Corruption/Good Governance programme.

This position was taken by Prime Minister Dr. Drew and Attorney General the Honourable Garth Wilkin on a number of occasions and was again highlighted by the Governor General’s Deputy, Her Excellency Marcella A. Liburd JP as she delivered the Throne Speech at the opening of the new Parliamentary Session on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

As part of its Anti-Corruption/Good Governance programme, the Government intends to amend the relevant legislation that will finally give the Integrity Commission the teeth needed to address corruption by public officials in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Our people can be assured that this Labour Government is committed to eliminating corruption within the Public Sector. Our Government is therefore prepared to take decisive action to tackle the outstanding issues related to integrity in public life, enhancing the State apparatus for anti-corruption, strengthening the Public Accounts Committee, enhancing the public procurement regime and addressing the issues related to the freedom of information. To this end, our Government has initiated the necessary steps for the full activation of the Integrity in Public Life Act and the work of the Integrity Commission,” said Her Excellency Liburd.

“Our Government fully recognizes that transparency, accountability and good governance are critical to maintaining public trust and confidence. We will actively seek opportunities to strengthen and build bonds of trust with the citizenry and to be responsive to the needs and aspirations of the people. We expect you to hold us accountable and we will hold others to account,” Her Excellency Liburd said.

The Governor General’s Deputy concluded the Throne Speech by stating, “To build the better country that we envision, it is of utmost importance that we have the right framework to ensure that our democracy is strengthened to uphold the principles of equality.”