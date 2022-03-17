St Kitts and Nevis Gender Equality Policy to Be Tabled in the Federal Parliament

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 16, 2022 (SKNIS): The National Gender Equality Policy and Action Plan 2022-2027 will be fully operationalized in the coming weeks when it is laid in the Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The policy guides the day-to-day operations of the Department of Gender Affairs as it works to empower men, women, boys and girls to achieve their full potential and fully participate in all areas of development in society. It also outlines the roles and responsibilities of civil society in promoting and maintaining gender equality.

On the March 15 edition of Leadership Matters, Minister responsible for Gender Affairs, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, said the policy went through a thorough ministerial review.

“The policy has been approved by the Cabinet. The next step is to put it on the table in Parliament the next time we meet,” Minister Hamilton stated.

He added that the “important document” is vital as it upholds the concept of fairness for all.

Honourable Hamilton noted that the National Gender Equality Policy and Action Plan 2022-2027 is likely to be launched publicly to raise awareness of the new Federal initiative.

“I think that all women, all families, should really try and get a copy of it (the policy) and really understand how they can … improve their lives based on the suggestions, recommendations that have been made,” the Minister added.