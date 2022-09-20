St. Kitts and Nevis’ Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Douglas in London for State Funeral

Basseterre, 19th September 2022. Foreign Minister, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, representing Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew arrived early on the 18th of September in London for the State Funeral of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8th. Dr. Douglas was met on arrival at Gatwick airport by Representatives of King Charles III and the Foreign Secretary, Mr James Cleverly and by St. Kitts and Nevis’ High Commissioner Isaac.

His first engagement was the King’s Reception at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the King for the foreign dignitaries who had traveled to London to pay their respects to the late Monarch, who was well-regarded and globally respected for her diplomatic skills, unparalleled service to her country and the Commonwealth, as well as her quiet moral leadership and devotion to duty.

The Rt. Hon. Foreign Minister conveyed condolences, on behalf of Prime Minister Dr. Drew to HM King Charles III, the Earl of Wessex, the late Queen’s youngest son, and the Rt. Hon. Liz Truss, recently appointed Prime Minister of the UK. He conveyed the profound sadness of the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on the passing of Her Majesty.

Although this was not an occasion for politics, Dr Douglas expressed delight in meeting and engaging with old Commonwealth friends, and the opportunity to meet new leaders working in the service of their countries.

Today, in a solemn, but fitting ceremony that celebrated the life and legacy of Her late Majesty, Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas attended the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey and then the Committal Service at St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle where the late Queen will be interred. During a lunch with fellow Commonwealth dignitaries at Windsor Castle, the Rt. Hon. Foreign Minister raised a toast to celebrate the 39th anniversary of the Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis and informed fellow guests that despite the sadness at Windsor Castle, at that very moment in Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts, a ceremonial Parade was ongoing. In a brief remark, Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Scotland KC, who had earlier read the First lesson at the State Funeral Service remarked on how the two ceremonies were a celebration of a life of service to the Commonwealth and the members of the Realm.

The Rt. Hon Dr. Denzil Douglas, who was joined by High Commissioner Isaac, leaves Tuesday for New York as part of Prime Minister Dr. Drew’s delegation to the United Nations General Assembly.