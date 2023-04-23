St. Kitts and Nevis Foreign Affairs Minister Confirms Vice Consul To Haiti Released

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 21, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The federation’s Vice Honorary Consul to Haiti, Harold Marouk, who was kidnapped last weekend, has been released.

The update was shared by Minister of Foreign Affairs Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas when he appeared on regional programme The Narrative on Thursday.

Dr. Douglas gave details of the incident, noting, “We’ve had the unfortunate news over the last weekend that the father of our Consul Honorary Consul in Haiti was kidnapped, his movement intercepted by gangs and in a violent attempt to seize him, and firing at his vehicle. Luckily, it was an armored vehicle. They then set blaze the vehicle to get him out, and then he was taken so that information came through. We know that he is the Vice Consul of the consulate for Dt. Kitts and Nevis. The son of the father of course, he is the Honorary Consul and his father is the Vice Honorary Consul.”

The Foreign Minister said while the details remain unclear, it was confirmed that there was a request for ransom to be paid and the vice consul has since been released.

“He has been released. The details of his release we do not yet have. We know that certain demands were made which were not disclosed to us. The Honorary Consul would be on his way to St. Kitts and Nevis this weekend, Saturday. He would arrive because he’s participating in Diplomatic Week that is held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the government of St, Kits and Nevis. And I’m sure we would get great details at that particular time,” he said.

Dr. Douglas called for an end to the violence in Haiti, noting that the country cannot remain as a failed state and more assistance is required from the regional and international community.

