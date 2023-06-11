St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services Fire Fighting Technology Improved

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 13, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom):Fire fighting technology has improved tremendously.

That’s according to Fire Sub-Station Officer (FSO), Timothy Martin during his appearance on ZIZ radio’s programme “Fire Talk” on Tuesday(June 13, 2023).

Fire Sub-Station Officer, Timothy Martin

He was speaking about advancements in technology that has enhanced the tools used to execute the duties of the Fire and Rescue Services Officers.

FSO Martin spoke of the modernization of the fire trucks used noting that they are now more computer based.

He stated, “Our fire trucks, they’re more modernized, they are more computer based and is no longer just the normal stick shift that you engage once ago. It’s more computerized. So that’s one aspect.”

He added that they have also seen technological improvements in their breathing apparatus (BA Set).

Breathing Apparatus(BA Set)

“You could also look at our BA sets (breathing apparatus). They’re not as simple as they were back then with just the high-pressure, low-pressure hose and a bell and it sounds off whenever the air is depleting. Now you have within the face mask, headlights display where you see an indicator giving you the various levels as to the air in your oxygen tank.”

FSO Martin also mentioned how the enhancement of the BA Set can save a fire fighters life.

“If a firefighter goes into a structure and let’s say for some reason he collapses and no one recognized that he’s down, he would’ve just stayed there until, you know, whether someone says, hey, I haven’t seen Mr. Martin or someone happened to pass by and see him. Now, in this day and age, our BA sets are equipped with an alarm device that if the firefighter does not move within a certain timeframe, it sends off an alarm, and that is one of the most annoying alarms that you could hear. So, if any firefighter hears that noise, you know definitely something is wrong with one of my coworkers. I need to go and check on him.”

“Fire Talk” airs every Tuesday on ZIZ radio at 9:30am during the “Morning Show” with GCue.