St Kitts and Nevis Elected to Represent Caribbean/Americas on Commonwealth Law Ministers Action Group

Basseterre, St Kitts, November 25, 2022 (SKNIS): The Federation of St Kitts & Nevis has been elected by Commonwealth Law Ministers to represent the Caribbean and the Americas on the Commonwealth Law Ministers Action Group. The Federation and Jamaica will serve with seven other countries elected by Attorneys General and Law Ministers at the Commonwealth Law Ministers’ Meeting in Balaclava, Mauritius on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

The Law Ministers Action Group is a newly established advisory body to the Commonwealth Secretary-General on the building of effective rule of law and equal access to justice frameworks in the Commonwealth. The Federation’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Hon. Garth Wilkin, who is currently attending the Meeting, said that he is—

“proud that our small but internationally impactful Nation has been elected to represent the Caribbean on this important Action Group which is tasked with reviewing progress and advising on key rule of law and equal access to justice strategies, action plans, and projects being undertaken by or with the involvement of the Commonwealth Secretariat, including promoting member countries’ realization of their Sustainable Development Goal 16 targets. The Action Group will also be implementing decisions, declarations, and action plans adopted by Law Ministers at their biennial meeting; and implementing decisions, declarations, and action plans endorsed or proclaimed by Commonwealth Heads of Government at their biennial meetings.”

The Law Ministers Action Group is comprised of Law Ministers from 9 of the 56 Commonwealth member countries: 3 from Africa, 3 from the Asia/Pacific region, 1 from Europe, and 2 from the Caribbean/Americas region. Other similar Action Groups include the Education Ministerial Action Group, Commonwealth Advisory Committee on Health, Commonwealth Advisory Body on Sport, and the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group.