St. Kitts and Nevis’ Department of Technology Attains Information Protection Certification

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 07, 2022 (SKNIS): The Department of Technology in St. Kitts and Nevis attained its first-ever information protection certification following the presentation of the ISO27001 Certificate during a brief but significant ceremony on Wednesday, April 06 at the National ICT Centre in Basseterre.

“This certificate qualifies that the Department of Technology has a working framework consisting of a combination of policies and processes to protect its information through the adoption of a world-class international Information Security System,” said Cheryleann Pemberton, Permanent in the Ministry of Information Technology. “Notwithstanding, the certificate asserts that our Department of Technology sits on the podium with world-leading institutions such as Microsoft and Cisco that have implemented and compiled with the best management standards in information security.”

Mrs. Pemberton said that the idea of being certified was a wise investment by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We are proud of attaining the ISO27001 Certification for the department. In a mini step, our Government has raised the bar for the entire country with this primary achievement which is aimed to strengthen our posture in fostering a greater leap to national digital transformation,” she said. “To achieve this, we must ensure we promote greater information security with our digital landscape, demonstrating that we are serious about cybersecurity. More importantly, the implementation of standards such as this can give you our citizens peace of mind knowing that it helps to protect citizens, clients, employees and suppliers by covering your data…”

Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Lin, said that the certification is of significant importance to the Federation.

“In the current process of digital transformation of the Federation towards a more efficient E-government, the ISO27001 Certificate represents an important milestone as it demonstrates the Federation’s determination and effort to conform to the international information security standard,” said His Excellency Lin. “This certificate shows that after the Information Security Management System training, the ICT Center now has the capability to manage and protect the Center’s information assets in a systematic approach and it also has the knowledge to share with other departments to better manage and protect the Federation’s information assets.”

The Republic of China (Taiwan) funded the entire project. Ambassador Lin said that Taiwan will continue to contribute to St. Kitts and Nevis’ digitalization plan. He wished the Department of Technology every success as it continues to work hard in safeguarding information assets in St. Kitts and Nevis.