St Kitts and Nevis Chamber Official Calls for More Women in Leadership Positions in Top Companies

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 16, 2022 (SKNIS): A board member of St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SKNCIC) has challenged companies in the Federation and across the Caribbean to embrace two key recommendations of the United Kingdom’s Hampton-Alexander Review.

On the March 15 edition of Leadership Matters, Natalie John, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dreamy Group of Companies and SKNCIC Board Member, cited the review report and called for increased opportunities for women.

“I would like to challenge us all in St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as the wider Caribbean region, to adopt a similar approach like that of the U.K. government in the Hampton-Alexander Review, proposing standards, whereby at least one-third of all board positions be designated for women – along with the same percentage – one-third for executive leadership positions, within five years,” she stated.

The Hampton-Alexander Review was launched in February 2016 and focused on increasing female representation in leading companies in the UK as well as boosting the number of women in senior executive positions. The report was published in November 2016 and has been updated several times.

Any changes to the executive structure of a company are likely to take time. As such, Ms. John encouraged women who believe in themselves and are passionate about their craft to consider starting their own business.

“Give entrepreneurship a try as this is a much quicker and more effective way in ensuring that we bridge the pay gap across genders,” she stated, before emphatically expressing “Break the Bias.”