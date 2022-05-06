St Kitts and Nevis Celebrates the Commitment and Sacrifice of Its Fire and Rescue Officers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 04, 2022 (SKNIS): On Wednesday, May 04, 2022, members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services (SKNFRS) staged a Fun Run through the streets of Basseterre and also held an Open Day at Independence Square as they observe a week of activities to commemorate International Firefighters’ Day.

The Fun Run saw the officers, escorted by a fire appliance with siren and flashing lights, leave the Basseterre Fire Station and turn left down Sand Down Road. The contingent turned right onto the Bay Road, turned right up Fort Street, left onto Cayon Street, down Church Street, and left onto Liverpool Row. The officers took a break at The Circus and executed a simulated drill before returning to the Basseterre Fire Station.

Meanwhile, the Open Day welcomed school students and members of the general public who took the opportunity to learn more about gear and equipment used by officers during fire extinguishing, and search and rescue operations. Items on display included firefighting jackets; dress uniforms and boots; fire hoses and pumps; portable oxygen tanks; as well as the jaws of life and more.

The week of activities began on Sunday (May 01) with church services at the Antioch Baptist Church in St. Kitts and the Wesleyan Holiness in Nevis. On Monday (May 02) care packages were distributed to elderly care facilities and the Children’s Homes throughout the Federation. A fire drill was held in Nevis on Tuesday (May 03).

Acting Chief Fire Officer Garfield Hodge thanked the public for the ongoing support given to the men and women of the SKNFRS. He noted that the activities were designed to engage the public and he invited all to the cricket competition at the E. T. Willet Park in Nevis on Thursday (May 05), Fire Drills Competition at Port Zante at 1 p.m. on Friday (May 06), and a Fun and Sports Day at the Newtown Playing Field on Saturday (May 07).

Saturday’s Fun and Sports Day is designed as a family event with sporting contests, music, and free food. All drinks will be sold for $2.

“All are asked to come out and support all the events as we celebrate and appreciate our firefighters,” Mr. Hodge stated.

International Firefighters’ Day is observed annually on May 04.