St. Kitts and Nevis Celebrates International Day of Families With Several Activities

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 16, 2022 (SKNIS): To celebrate the International Day of Families in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs has planned several activities geared toward interacting with and actively engaging families across the Federation.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Development and Gender Affairs, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, during his address to the nation on May 15, International Day of Families is observed locally over a period designated as Family Month which begins on Mother’s Day and extends to Father’s Day in June. He extended an invitation for all families to partake in the planned activities.

“Family month, in consequence, is celebrated during this time that simultaneously brings heightened focus to individual elements of the family unit. I, therefore, extend a warm invitation to all families to celebrate with the Department of Community Development and Social Services,” said Deputy Prime Minister Hamilton.

The activities commenced with worship at the Antioch Baptist Church on May 15. Other activities include a Family Outdoor Movie Night at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex in Molineux, as well as planned events by community-based organizations.

“It will be a fun-filled evening with family and friends and proceeds from concession sales will be donated to the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School to advance recovery efforts from the recent fire tragedy,” he said. “Notably, several community-based organizations have embarked upon their own initiatives to commemorate International Day of Families, thus providing multiple opportunities to strengthen family bonds. When all is said and done, we will embody the notion suggested by our local Family Month slogan that the family is the glue that holds us together.”

International Day of Families 2022 is celebrated under the theme “Families and Urbanization.” Minister Hamilton noted that the theme is timely and of significant importance.

“Such a theme gives prominence to one of the most important megatrends shaping our world and the life and wellbeing of families worldwide. According to the United Nations, the selected theme seeks to raise awareness of the importance of sustainable and family-friendly urban policies,” he said. “It also brings heightened focus to the progress made to the achievement of relevant Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 11 which speaks to making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable. The onus, therefore, is on governments worldwide to redouble their commitment towards effectively managing urbanization in a manner that will ultimately benefit families and enhance the well-being of all generations living in the cities.”

The United Nations General Assembly, in its resolution 47/237 of 20 September 1993, proclaimed that 15th May of every year shall be observed as the International Day of Families.