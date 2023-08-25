St. Kitts and Nevis Calls For Resource Mobilization Without Debt Cycle at GEF7

As Small Island Developing States (SIDS) continue to face the effects of climate change, St. Kitts and Nevis has called for more resource mobilization without high debt at the GEF 7 Summit in Vancouver Canada.

Environment and Climate Action Minister, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke made the petition on behalf of the federation, the region and other SIDS during her presentation.

“Although we recommend the engagement, increased effort is needed to fully address resource mobilization in a manner that does not further compound the cycle of indebtedness, which is a prevailing risk to the creation of a resilient environmental, economic and social development landscape in large ocean cities, particularly within the Caribbean region,” she said.

She highlighted actions the federation has taken to protect itself from the effects of climate change and improve resilience.

“In this context, we embrace the opportunity to secure multi island partnerships working with our Caribbean neighbors of France, the Netherlands, and the United States,” she said.

“St. Kitts and Nevis has made clear its own call to action for protecting biodiversity, addressing plastic pollution and marine waste, and promoting sustainability through its transformation plan to become a Sustainable Island State premised on innovation, inclusion justice, biodiversity protection, climate resilience and social protection, and importantly, the radical transformation of the Energy Sector.”

She advocated for continued dialogue to achieve the SDGs and other ambitions by 2030.