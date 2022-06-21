St. Kitts and Nevis Cabinet to Host Press Conference on Wednesday June 22

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 21, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Federal Cabinet of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, led by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, will host a press conference on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 10:00 am in the Conference Room at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Lime Kiln, Basseterre.

Prime Minister Harris and his Cabinet colleagues will bring citizens and residents up to date on a number of recent developments and other matters of national importance

Wednesday’s Cabinet press conference will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), WINN (98.9) FM, and the Facebook and YouTube platforms of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ.