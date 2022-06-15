St. Kitts and Nevis Cabinet Taking Action to Address Water Concerns

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 13, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – During its meeting on Monday, June 13, the Federal Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, discussed at length measures that can be taken to alleviate some of the water issues being experienced in St. Kitts as a result of the ongoing dry spell.

Water Engineer Mr. Cromwell Williams was invited to make a presentation to the Cabinet on how the Government can improve the situation. Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr. Andrew Skerritt, also attended the Cabinet meeting.

Mr. Williams recommended to the Cabinet that St. Kitts and Nevis seriously consider desalination, along with the immediate drilling of more wells. Desalination is the process by which salt and impurities are removed from the water.

In the meantime, members of the public can help the water situation by engaging in good water conservation practices.