St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards Targets Accreditation by the End of 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 26, 2022 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis is preparing to commemorate World Accreditation Day on June 09, 2022, and is working to be accredited by the end of the year.

Dr. Marcus Natta, Science and Research Manager at St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards said that the agency is working assiduously to achieve accreditation and is very close to achieving it in the areas of chemical analyses specifically pH testing as well as indoor air quality analyses with emphasis on toxic gases.

On the May 25th edition of Working for You, Dr. Natta indicated that documenting the steps followed when performing analyses is a key component that will greatly aid the accreditation process.

“We knew what we were doing in a lot of areas but some of the tasks were not fully documented,” he said.

The science and research manager outlined additional measures that will be taken into account towards accreditation.

“The process of accreditation is to check the checkers and to check that what you say you are doing, you are actually doing, and you can only show that with evidence forms, records and so on,” Dr. Natta expressed. “We have to also do some internal assessment before we invite a third party to come in. So, we have to do our own internal audit on ourselves. Are we doing what we say we are doing, and can we prove that what we are doing, is correct according to the standard?”

He said that the process may be completed by December.

“We hope, before the end of 2022, that I can come back and say to you, yes, we are accredited to do these particular analyses,” Dr. Natta said. But notwithstanding, I just want to say that we still follow all of the internationally recognized standards in all of the testing that we do. It’s just that we have not gone through that rigorous process of accreditation and have that final stamp of approval.”