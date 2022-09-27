St. Kitts and Nevis’ Attorney General Promises to Swiftly Operationalize Integrity in Public Life Act, Freedom of Information Act and to Draft New Anti-corruption Legislation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 24, 2022 (SKNIS): Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Honourable Garth Lucien Wilkin, said that he highly believes that public office must be influenced by good ethical behaviour.

“I believe in Integrity in Public Life unashamedly. We must do better and be better. Too many people in the system abuse the system,” said Attorney General Wilkin.

He said that the Administration of Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew takes the matter of integrity in public life seriously.

“Our Prime Minister, who shares my passion, has therefore instructed me to swiftly implement the Integrity in Public Life Act, the Freedom of Information Act and a brand new Anti-Corruption Act. Those laws will be fully operational in 2022,” the Honourable Attorney General said.

He said that he had begun to hold talks in relation to the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) status issue and to set goals with respect to Constitutional reform.

“On another note, I ventured to Charlestown yesterday with the Solicitor General, Simone Bullen-Thompson, to meet with the Legal Advisor to the NIA, Hélène Lewis, and Senior NIA Legal Officer, Rhonda Nisbett-Browne, to hold the first formal meeting of the Joint Constitutional Reform Committee (JCRC),” he said.

Commenting on the meeting he said “It was a respectful, heartwarming and fruitful meeting. We are on the same page. We agreed on some interim measures to resolve the NIA status issue and set short-term goals to advance Fulsome Constitutional Reform and resolve all outstanding issues between our Islands.”

Attorney General Wilkin also said that his Chambers has already begun formulating plans for St. Kitts and Nevis to become a Republic, thereby remove the British monarch as Head of State.

“On that note, our Prime Minister, Hon. Dr Terrance Drew has announced in his Independence Day message that it is time our Federation becomes fully and truly Independent. On his instructions, the Chambers has begun formulating that plan,” he said.