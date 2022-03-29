St. Kitts and Nevis Artists Participate in Stories of Courage in the Americas Virtual Creative Showcase

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 29, 2022 (SKNIS): Several artists in St. Kitts and Nevis are participating in a virtual creative showcase to commemorate the Inter-American Week for the People of African Descent in the Americas. The week ran from March 21 to 25, 2022, under the theme “Stories of Courage in the Americas: Resistance to Slavery and Unity Against Racism.”

The digital showcase is posted on the Facebook Page of the Organization of American States – Saint Kitts and Nevis. Artists are welcome to submit original preexisting or new pieces of art that speak to the theme. Submissions can be made at any time up until April 01, 2022.

The showcase is a collaboration between the Organization of American States (OAS) and the respective departments responsible for youth affairs on St. Kitts and Nevis. Pierre Liburd, Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment St. Kitts said that he was pleased that more than 30 pieces have been submitted to date to be a part of the showcase.

“Pieces came from some of the more recognized to various emerging artists,” Mr. Liburd stated, noting that the youngest artist is eight years old. “It is very inspiring to see young people wanting to display their creativity and have their voices heard and talent seen.”

Jacinth Henry-Martin, Advisor, Office of the Assistant Secretary-General and Coordinator of the National Offices, said that there is an abundance of talent in the Federation.

“… Each artist presented a clearly articulated rendition of some aspect of the theme, interpreted as artists do through the spirit embodied in the piece and the message it portrayed,’ she said. “The OAS expresses its thanks to all participants for their submissions and appreciates their contribution to the success of the Week nationally and across the hemisphere.”

Director Liburd encouraged people to go online to view, comment on, and share the Stories of Courage in the Americas album on the Organization of American States – Saint Kitts and Nevis Facebook Page.

“This is a celebration of us and work created by us. We should, as a people, take pride in who we are, according to our gifts, heritage, and so forth,” he added.

Advisor Henry-Martin noted that the OAS is confident that it can continue the partnership with the government departments and look forward to the participation of all citizens of the Americas in the activities held annually in its Member States to recognize and highlight the value of the contribution of Afro-descendants to the Americas.”