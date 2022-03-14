St. Kitts and Nevis and Other CARICOM Nations Endorse Initiative to Protect the World’s Soil

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 11, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has given its support for the Save Soil movement – a global initiative being spearheaded by renowned yogi and environmentalist Sadhguru Jagadish Vaudev that seeks to address the important issue of rapid soil degradation and garner international support to ramp up conservation efforts.

During a virtual ceremony held earlier today, (March 11, 2022), Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and several other Caribbean leaders, including Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable Gaston Browne, signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with Conscious Planet—the non-profit, non-political international organization founded by Sadhguru.

The signing of the MOU signals the Federation’s commitment to bringing widespread recognition to the need for national policies to secure present and future soil health across the world and to work in collaboration on the global Save Soil movement.

Making brief remarks on the occasion, Prime Minister Harris commended the Honourable Gaston Browne for his leadership in the region on the soil initiative, and said “how pleased we are as a country to participate in this important programme as part of our response to ensure our food security, the good health of our people, and by and large to play a constructive role in efforts at ensuring that we have a better environment and, of course, that we can live more healthily in our space.”

A critical goal of the Save Soil movement is to drive national policy changes in at least 193 nations toward raising and maintaining the organic content of soils to a minimum of three (3) to six (6) percent.

Prime Minister Harris said his administration understands “the significance of taking proactive actions to mitigate soil degradation and to ensure that we harness all these resources that are available to us to ensure a better quality of life for our people.”

The St. Kitts and Nevis prime minister extended commendations to Sadhguru and the Conscious Planet organization for “understanding the critical importance of this initiative to the sustainability of our life here on earth.”

International soca superstar, Machel Montano has signed on as a global ambassador for the Save Soil movement. The entertainer was present in Antigua and Barbuda, alongside Sadhguru, for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding.

After their visit to Antigua, the pair is expected to journey to Guyana and Barbados to gather more support for the Save Soil movement.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable Gaston Browne and Founder of Conscious Planet, Sadhguru Jagadish Vaudev following the signing of the MOU.