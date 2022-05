The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

The St. Kitts Abattoir wishes to inform all traders, livestock owners and the general public that the Abattoir will be accepting animals for one day only, which is Monday 6th June 2022.

All cutting of meat will be done on Thursday 9th June and Friday 10th June 2022.

Please also be advised that there will be no deboning of cattle during that week.

This is to facilitate the holiday, Whit Monday, on 6th June 2022.

Thanks for your kind cooperation.