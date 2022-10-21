St. Christopher National Trust Welcomes New Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the St Christopher National Trust is pleased to welcome Mrs. Etsu Bradshaw-Caines as its new Executive Director effective October 17. 2022.

The Board undertook an extensive search for a new Executive Director culminating in the selection of Mrs. Bradshaw-Caines.

Mrs. Bradshaw-Caines is an advocate of culture and heritage preservation and brings to the National Trust over 20yrs experience in teaching, relationship management, and executive leadership which greatly influenced her selection as ED at this critical period of rebuilding.

“I am pleased to accept the position of Executive Director of the National Trust and while I look forward to building on the past achievements of others before me, I am also cognizant of the need for the National Trust to play its role in Nation building through wider community engagements to preserve our history and heritage.”

Mrs. Bradshaw-Caines, up until recently, served as the Managing Director of the Garden of Rebirth – a sheltered home for battered women and women affected by domestic violence.

In welcoming her, President of the National Trust Alfonso O’Garro stated that “the recruitment of a new Executive Director provides a renewed opportunity to “refocus, and rebuild can look forward to the effective leadership needed at this period of rebuilding and refocusing on programmes that aid the successful achievement of its mission.

“she begins her assignment at both a challenging and an exciting time with tremendous opportunity for the continued development of the Federation’s History and Heritage”. The digitization of our archives and documentation Center, and the launching of virtual special exhibitions and heritage tours are just two of the projects the Trust hopes to launch with the leadership of Mrs. Brashaw-Caines and her team.

The SCNT looks forward to the continued support and collaboration of our members, stakeholders, and partners both at the local and international levels in pursuit of our mission to protect and preserve our nation’s history and heritage for present and future generations.”