Spurs Blank Village 2-1 in Super Six Playoffs

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 17, 2022 (SKNFA) — Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs became the second of two teams in the Super Six Playoffs to record a win when they defeated their West Basseterre neighbours Rams Village Superstars 2-1 on Wednesday at the Warner Park.

Scoring for Village

Scoring for Spurs

Steve Archibald (pk) 10th min

Raheem Francis (Village) own goal 73rd min

Red cards

Joseph Wilkes (Village) 33rd min

(Serious foul play)

Diandre Challenger (Spurs) 75th min

(Receiving a 2nd yellow card during the match)

Spurs Coach Austin Huggins said thy started off the first half slowly, but the penalty gave them a spark for the rest of the match. “The penalty gave us a little more energy, a little more organization in our play. We started to gain our composure…I think the guys played hard,” Huggins said. “We have to keep fighting. It ain’t going to be easy but we got to keep fighting.”

In the night’s earlier match, Flow 4G Cayon Rockets drew 1-1 with Sol IAS Conaree FC.

FLOW 4G CAYON ROCKETS vs SOL ISLAND AUTO CONAREE

(halftime score 1 – 0 in favour of Conaree)

FINAL SCORE 1 – 1

Scoring for Conaree

Malik Henderson (Cayon) own goal 23rd min

Scoring for Cayon

Jayan Duncan 72nd min

Coach George Isaac said his team came out “weak” and they have to get it right on the training ground if they are to do well for the rest of the competition. “We just have to go back to the playing field and getting it right for the (remaining) three games,” he said. For coach Al Richards of Conaree, he admired the fighting spirit of his team to hold out to draw the match. He too will be retooling on the training ground to get his team ready for the next match. “Well done to my team. I think it is was a tough game…we just have to go back to the drawing board and prepare for Tuesday for Spurs and come better— work on the weaknesses, work on the mistakes and try and get better,” Richards said.